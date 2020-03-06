Eastbound lanes will be closed on Baseline Avenue between Americana Way and Cherry Avenue in Fontana from Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 8 for roadway paving.
Westbound lanes on South Heritage Circle will be closed on Saturday, March 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Work on Baseline Avenue will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., while work at the intersection of Baseline and Cherry will be performed at night. Roads will reopen at the end of each shift.
For the westbound South Heritage Circle closure, there will be a posted detour route using Baseline and eastbound South Heritage Circle.
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling within the area and to use alternate routes whenever possible.
For questions or more information, contact the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
