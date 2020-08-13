The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing work on the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on Interstate 15 just north of Fontana.
Construction work will take place this weekend to replace the bridge approach and departure slabs.
Weekend work with lane closures on southbound I-15 will take place from Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed from Glen Helen Parkway in Devore to Sierra Avenue in the northern tip of Fontana. One lane will remain open for traffic at all times. The Sierra off-ramps will be closed during these work hours.
