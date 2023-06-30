Road workers are in the process of constructing a raised median on Slover Avenue between Citrus and Oleander avenues in Fontana.
The two inside lanes are currently closed, and so motorists are advised to expect traffic delays within the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.
The work is expected to be completed by July 28.
For more information, contact the City of Fontana’s Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.