A two-phased roadwork project requiring closures on Mulberry Avenue (northbound direction only) between Santa Ana Avenue and Jurupa Avenue will take place from Monday, April 6 through Monday, April 13.
Crews will be installing a sewer line and storm drain.
There will be posted detour routes utilizing both Etiwanda Avenue and Cherry Avenue.
The second phase of the project will include a closure of Mulberry (northbound direction only) at Santa Ana and a closure of Santa Ana between Mulberry and Calabash Avenue. This second phase will take place between April 14 and June 1. There will be posted detour routes utilizing both Slover Avenue and Jurupa Avenue.
During construction, the roadways will remain open to emergency vehicles, local residents and businesses. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling within the area and use alternate routes whenever possible.
For more information, contact the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
