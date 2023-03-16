Robert Garcia, a member of the Etiwanda School District Board of Trustees, has announced his candidacy for the 50th District seat in the California State Assembly in 2024.
The district includes the communities of Fontana, Bloomington, Colton, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, and San Bernardino.
“I look forward to joining the State Assembly and bringing critical resources to ensure safe neighborhoods, fully fund our schools, invest in homelessness reduction, create good-paying job opportunities while building a sustainable economy, and supporting our small businesses across the Inland Empire,” Garcia said in a news release.
The incumbent, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, has announced plans to run for the new State Senate 29th District.
“I am grateful for Majority Leader Reyes’ leadership and look forward to working together to represent our community," Garcia said.
He was first elected to the Etiwanda board in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.
Garcia, the son of immigrants, said he has thrived because of the sacrifices his working-class parents made to prioritize education.
At 17, Robert became the first in his family to graduate high school. He continued his education, earning his bachelor’s degree in biology from UCLA and master’s degree in public policy from USC.
Having volunteered to mentor high school students from schools in Los Angeles challenged with low educational outcomes, he was inspired to become a teacher. He has been an educator for 20 years, first as a math and science classroom teacher and now as a school administrator.
Garcia is a Democrat and most recently was the top vote-getter in the Assembly District Election Meeting (ADEMS).
Robert and his wife, Samantha, and their three children live in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is endorsed by several local elected leaders, including San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval, Fontana Unified School District Boardmember Mary Sandoval, and San Bernardino County School Boardmember Laura Abernathy Mancha.
More information about Garcia’s campaign can be found at robertgarcia4ca.com.
