Robert Garcia, a member of the Etiwanda School Board, has been endorsed by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) in the race for the Assembly District 50 seat next year.
Reyes, who is currently serving in District 50, will leave her position open as she attempts to obtain the State Senate District 29 seat in 2024.
She said her endorsement of Garcia as her replacement is a "testament to his strong leadership qualities, commitment to public service, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of the people he represents," the campaign said in a news release on July 31.
"Robert has dedicated his life to fighting for communities in need and supporting residents of this district," Reyes said. "An educator for 21 years and school board member for seven years, Robert has shown an unparalleled commitment to empowering our youth and championing education reform. His dedication to education and innovative teaching methods have benefitted our students for years. Robert knows the importance of investing in our youth. He has lived in Assembly District 50 for 17 years with his wife and three children. Coming from a labor household where his father served as a machinist for 30 years, he is deeply familiar with the struggles facing working families in our region.
"I look forward to joining Robert on the campaign trail to share our inclusive vision for the future of our community. Together, we will fight for critical resources for important issues such as education, jobs and economic development, and affordable housing for our region."
Garcia said he was honored to receive the endorsement from Reyes.
"Her record of dedicated service inspires me, and I am determined to carry on her legacy of championing the interests of our community. Together, we will work tirelessly to address our district's critical challenges and create a better future for all," Garcia said.
Garcia reported that he has $176,000 cash on hand for his campaign.
He is endorsed by several other elected officials, including:
• Joe Baca, Jr., San Bernardino County Supervisor, District 5
• Laura Abernathy-Mancha, San Bernardino County Board of Education, Area C
• Dayna Karsch, Etiwanda School District, President
• Dr. Fermin Jaramillo, Etiwanda School District, Trustee Area 3
• Jesse Sandoval, Fontana City Council, District 2
• Mary Sandoval, Fontana Unified School District, District 4
• Edgar Montes, Rialto Unified School District
Garcia will be opposed by Fontana School Boardmember Adam Perez and nurse DeJonaé Shaw. All three of those candidates are Democrats.
Assembly District 50 includes Fontana and other communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.