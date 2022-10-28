Following an executive recruitment search, the judges of San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) have selected Anabel Z. Romero as court executive officer.
Romero is a naturalized citizen and the first Latina ever appointed court executive officer for the SBSC.
She will lead the largest court system by geographic size in the lower 48 states, with oversight responsibility of the day-to-day operations.
SBSC has 101 judicial officers and more than 1,100 employees, with an operating budget of $199 million.
Romero previously served more than 22 years at Orange County Superior Court.
“Anabel has 27 years’ experience working in California trial courts. She has demonstrated strong leadership and management capabilities. Our community will benefit from her exceptional leadership to provide access to justice to over 2 million residents,” said Presiding Judge R. Glenn Yabuno.
“I am honored and humbled for the appointment from the bench, and look forward to continuing to serve the judicial officers and court staff that comprise our great court,” said Romero.
