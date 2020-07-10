Olivia Rosas has been named Cal State San Bernardino's Outstanding Doctorate Student in the College of Education for the Class of 2020.
Rosas would have been honored at the college’s June Commencement ceremony, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings including CSUSB’s five commencement ceremonies have been postponed. A new date for the events will be announced when it is determined that the ceremonies can be held safely.
Rosas, who serves as the associate vice president of Student Success and Educational Equity at CSUSB, earned her doctorate in educational leadership.
Her dissertation, “Paradise … They Make You Feel at Home: A Case Study on Understanding the Role of an Undocumented Student Resource Center and its Influence on the College Journey of Undocumented Students,” provides insight on how institutions and higher education professionals can establish or redesign dedicated spaces to serve undocumented students.
Rosas has more than 30 years of experience in the education field, and has been a compassionate leader and advocate for students throughout her career, the university said in a news release.
She earned her master of arts degree in education, with a concentration in counseling and guidance, from CSUSB, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Spanish and Chicano Studies from the University of California, Riverside.
