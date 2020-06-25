The Rotary Club of Fontana, in partnership with the Fontana POA, hosted a thank-you luncheon for Fontana police officers and civilian staff members on June 22.
The event was sponsored by Rotolo Chevrolet, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Costco Fontana and Fontana POA.
Incoming Rotary Club president Randall Swedlove explained, “Rotary Club is all about service above self. We wanted our local police officials to know we appreciate what they have done to demonstrate service to our community by keeping us safe.”
Rotary Club members cooked the meal on the Fontana POA barbecue and served it.
Also attending the lunch was Fontana Chief Billy Green, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, Captain Robert Boyd of the Fontana - San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia, and Ellen Turner of Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana.
Michael Welsh, the outgoing Rotary Club president, said, “Rotary Club has projects to help people worldwide and also projects in our own community.”
He described the ongoing collaboration of Fontana Rotary with other community service groups. “We love to team up with other organizations because together we help make Fontana a better town. That is why we often partner with the Fontana POA, to make things better.”
Fontana POA president Jason Delair said, “The thank-you lunch was an enormous tribute to Fontana police officers and civilian staff. We are grateful for the wonderful trust-based relationship we have with the people of Fontana.”
Warren helped cook and serve the food. She said the event was held in order to let police know how much they are appreciated.
She explained that policing requires a mastery of multiple skills in academics, physical abilities, and psychological stability.
“It’s really challenging,” Warren said. “I know because my son is a cop. In some cities they don’t value public safety. Let me assure you that we do here in Fontana. That’s why we hosted this thank-you lunch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.