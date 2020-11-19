RPE Enterprises will be planning to feed 50 families in Fontana on Nov. 23.
The meals will include a frozen turkey, dressing, rice, collard greens, canned yams, corn bread mix, cake mix, and cake icing.
Persons who receive the free meals must live in Fontana and can apply only if they are truly in need because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To apply, email RPEEnterprises@gmail.com to answer a few questions. For more information, leave a message for Reine at (909) 767-7489.
