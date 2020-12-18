San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford is seeking qualified persons who would like to serve on the San Bernardino County Assessment Appeals Board.
“I’m looking for candidates who have the technical experience required by law as well as the ability to thoughtfully and thoroughly consider appeals filed by property owners in our County,” Rutherford said.
Assessment Appeals Boards play a critical role in ensuring property owners receive due process. After the Assessor has determined the value of a person’s property -- including owners of land, structures, business fixtures, boats, planes, etc. -- for tax purposes, the owner can contact the Assessor’s office to dispute the valuation if there is a disagreement. If the owner and Assessor cannot reach an agreement, the owner has the right to file an appeal with the Assessment Appeals Board to have their property value reviewed by a neutral third party.
In San Bernardino County, there are four Assessment Appeals Boards, each with three members.
State law requires that individuals appointed to serve as Assessment Appeals Board members have a minimum of five years of professional experience in California as a certified public accountant, licensed real estate broker, attorney, or certified property appraiser.
The Assessment Appeals Board generally meets every Wednesday at the Government Center in San Bernardino. Members receive a monetary stipend for their service and also must complete an online ethics course and Board of Equalization appeals process training course. Each member is also required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest, reporting sources of income, investments, business positions, real property holdings, and gifts.
Interested residents can submit an application online or print and complete an application by visiting http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Forms/BCCApplication.aspx.
