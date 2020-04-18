San Bernardino County officials announced a new, updated health order on April 17 which said that churches are allowed to have drive-in worship services under certain circumstances.
The updated health order also aimed to clarify some of the policies regarding face coverings which had previously caused confusion and controversy.
The county said in a news release that state officials have declared that drive-in worship services are allowed "as long as the individuals engaged in such services abide by physical distancing guidelines and refrain from direct and indirect physical touching of others."
The policy, which has been put in effect in order to help maintain public health during the coronavirus crisis, still does not give permission to religious groups to hold in-person services inside a house of worship.
----- HERE are the updated policies regarding face coverings:
• Face coverings are not required for drivers traveling alone or with members of their households, unless they must lower their windows to interact with someone who is not a member of their household.
• A face covering is not required for solitary outdoor activity or for members of the same household engaging in outdoor activity. If others are present, regardless of social distancing, a face covering is required.
• Businesses may refuse service to those without face coverings.
• Individual cities and park operators have jurisdiction in managing parking areas, deciding whether they remain open, and ensuring safe social distancing. In Fontana, some areas of parks are open for walking, but all park amenities are closed to the public.
The entire county health order can be read here:
http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/Omnibus_Health_Officer_Order_4-17-20.pdf.
The new order replaces most previous health orders and provides directives to help residents, service providers, and businesses work together to slow the spread of the virus, head-off the overloading of the healthcare system, and save lives, the county said.
