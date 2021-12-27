The San Bernardino County Board of Education voted unanimously to re-elect Ken Larson as board president and elect Trustee Andrea De Leon as vice president.
During the Dec. 13 regular board meeting, current Vice President Laura Mancha, a Fontana resident who represents Area C, nominated Larson to serve a second term as president for the 2022 term. Larson was elected to Trustee Area A for the board in November 2018 and has served as the president for the past 2021 year. He resides in Victorville.
Mancha also nominated De Leon to serve as vice president for the 2022 term. De Leon was newly elected to an open seat for Area E in 2020. She resides in Highland and is the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Both Larson and De Leon were appointed in a 5-0 unanimous vote. Both positions are a one-year term.
Five members of the San Bernardino County Board of Education represent trustee areas and serve four-year terms.
Trustee Area A includes the school districts of Adelanto, Apple Valley Unified, Baker Valley Unified, Barstow Unified, Helendale, Hesperia Unified, Lucerne Valley Unified, Needles Unified, Oro Grande, Rim of the World Unified (west of Highway 138), Silver Valley Unified, Trona Joint Unified, Victor Elementary and Victor Valley Union High.
Trustee Area E includes the unified districts of Bear Valley, Colton Joint (which includes schools in southern Fontana and Bloomington), Morongo, Redlands, Rim of the World (east of Highway 138) and Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.