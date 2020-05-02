San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman announced on May 1 that a countywide COVID-19 Recovery Coalition will present a plan for a phased reopening at the upcoming Board of Supervisor meeting.
“Reopening our economy in the county is a priority for us. We know people are feeling anxious over this and are showing their concerns in different ways, including demonstrations,” said Hagman. “We completely understand the frustration and all of us want to get our economy up and running safely as soon as we can. This week, Governor Newsom indicated California was just weeks, not months, away from beginning to re-open the state’s economy. For us, that means a phased opening in the upcoming weeks.”
Hagman also announced that the county is committing up to $30 million in federal COVID-19 funding to support businesses throughout the county through a Small Business Rapid Recovery Program.
The county’s Recovery Coalition team is leading the effort to create this phased plan with weigh-in from local medical experts, business owners, economic specialists, the faith community and more to determine what’s best for the county, Hagman said.
The intent is to remain pragmatic about reopening strategies and continue what essential businesses have already been doing, such as floor markings to ensure proper spacing, the use of face coverings, and limiting the number of people in any given business at one time.
The first phase of gradual re-openings will include lower-risk business sectors, and details of this plan will be released soon, the county said in a news release.
"It’s important to note that reopening -- and even more important, keeping businesses open -- is dependent on all of us doing our part. That means continuing to use face coverings, washing your hands often, and maintaining physical distancing," the county said.
