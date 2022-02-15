The San Bernardino County Clerk’s Office witnessed one of its busiest days of the year for marriage ceremonies: Valentine’s Day.
In 2021, the county clerk performed 4,197 ceremonies, averaging out to 16 marriage ceremonies performed per workday. On Valentine’s Day this year, 42 couples were married by the county clerk.
“Valentine’s Day is a very busy day for county clerks throughout the state of California,” said Bob Dutton, San Bernardino County’s assessor-recorder-clerk. “This year, the San Bernardino County Clerk expanded marriage services to take place outdoors, taking advantage of Southern California’s beautiful sunny weather and adhering to local public health guidelines to keep both staff and the public safe.”
The ample outdoor space also allowed for friends and family members of couples to attend. County clerk staff decorated the west end parking lot of the Hall of Records main office with various Valentine’s Day photo backdrops. The ARC Mobile Unit was also utilized to process marriage license and marriage ceremony requests outdoors.
To learn more about the San Bernardino County Clerk’s marriage services, including hours and appointment information, visit: https://sbcountyarc.org/services/marriage/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.