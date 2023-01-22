San Bernardino County has been awarded $12 million in federal community project funding as part of the omnibus appropriations bill passed by Congress at the end of 2022.
This funding will support the planning, design, and construction of five major community projects across the county, including one in Fontana, that will greatly improve facilities in regional parks, rural fire stations, unincorporated areas, and the county flood control district.
The new funding was awarded by Reps. Pete Aguilar, Norma Torres, and Jay Obernolte as well as by California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
“We are grateful to our Congressional representatives for this extraordinary funding,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe. “The County will use this new federal funding to complete important infrastructure projects that will significantly improve facilities and amenities for local residents.”
• Aguilar (D-Redlands) directed $2.56 million to make significant street and pedestrian improvements in Little Third Street, an unincorporated pocket within the City of San Bernardino. This project has been a top priority for Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., who included it in his Fifth District Roadmap to Revitalization. The project includes paving 3,700 feet of roadway, widening 2,670 feet of roadway, improving 13 disability ramps and building 5,650 feet of sidewalk.
• Feinstein directed $3.75 million to the county to repair and expand the Mt. Baldy Fire Station. This rural station deep in the San Gabriel Mountains is an aging facility built nearly a century ago. Expansion is critical for the station, allowing it to house modern fire engines and accommodate the need for fire crews. This remodeled facility will enhance county efforts to protect residents from the dangers of wildfire, especially in isolated rural communities.
• Torres (D-Pomona) made two funding awards to the county. The first provides $2.28 million to renovate and improve the food court at Prado Regional Park. This critical park facility was badly damaged by flooding several years ago and is unable to accommodate the high demand by park visitors. The renovated facility will significantly improve kitchens and restrooms, meet ADA standards, and expand dining options for patrons.
The second award from Torres directed $1.5 million in new funding to build Safe Routes to School in unincorporated Fontana. Many parts of this community do not have adequate sidewalks, crosswalks, or ADA-accessible ramps. This project will install traffic calming infrastructure near schools in order to better protect children and pedestrians.
• Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) awarded the county $2 million to begin the design and planning for the Desert Knolls Wash Phase IV flood control project near Apple Valley. This multi-phase project is a major undertaking for the county to expand the capacity of the Desert Knolls wash to protect High Desert communities against catastrophic floods.
