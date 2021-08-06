Throughout the month of August, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is offering virtual presentations to community groups so they can be informed and prepared for the Sep. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.
This online approach enables ROV and its extended outreach team to safely and conveniently connect with voters throughout the county, officials said in a news release.
Opponents of Gov. Gavin Newsom are attempting to recall him in the special election.
Topics covered in the county's presentation will include:
• Brief overview: What’s different in this recall election for California voters
• How voting works: Four easy ways to vote
• Voting in-person
• How the county is ensuring the security of the voters' ballots
• Details of the county's Voter Education Program campaign
• How to get involved and spread the word
• Key resources to tap
• Question and Answer session
There will be 10 presentations throughout August on different days at different times to accommodate community members’ schedules. Presentations will be approximately one hour and will be performed in English and Spanish. Interested people can register to attend a presentation (for free) at http://sbcountyelections.eventbrite.com.
To learn more, visit ROV online at www.SBCountyElections.com. If voters have any questions about the sign-up process or the recall election, call ROV at (909) 387-8300.
