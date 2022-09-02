San Bernardino County’s persistent effort to curtail illegal marijuana cultivations has now reached the one-year mark, and over that time period, the estimated street value of cannabis seized during Operation Hammer Strike has eclipsed $1 billion, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Since September of 2021, the Sheriff’s Department has eradicated nearly 1,100 illegal cannabis grow locations, with more than 8,600 greenhouses taken out of commission.
During the service of the search warrants, authorities have seized more than 1.4 million cannabis plants, 97 tons of processed marijuana, and 175 pounds of concentrated cannabis, along with more than 350 firearms.
The vast majority of the illegal cannabis grows have been found in the county’s small desert communities, although a few of the locations have been in Fontana.
----- THE biggest seizure for the county came earlier this year when the District Attorney’s Office filed charges in connection with an industrial-sized subterranean illegal marijuana grow in Newberry Springs, a processing warehouse, and other properties used in conjunction with the selling, manufacturing and distribution of illegal cannabis.
The square footage of this underground grow approximated 14,000 square feet, and in total more than 6,000 marijuana plants were located, the D.A.’s Office said.
A cultivation this size could produce more than 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. With black market prices, that amount of marijuana is valued anywhere between $4.6 million and $9 million.
----- OPERATION Hammer Strike came about because county residents voiced their concerns about the rapid increase of cannabis operations that “plague the environment, make their communities unsafe, and threaten natural resources,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 2.
The Board of Supervisors approved extra funds for the program, which has evolved from part-time teams to two full-time expanded teams in partnership with local, state, and federal authorities.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state officials joined members of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Shannon Dicus, and District Attorney Jason Anderson at a roundtable recently to discuss state and local law enforcement efforts against illegal cannabis cultivation.
“Illegal cannabis continues to generate crime and violence across California,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Our sheriffs have done a tremendous job to fight this problem, especially in the rural desert areas of San Bernardino County. We appreciate the chance to meet and share our concerns with Attorney General Bonta and for state officials to visit the county to see our illegal cannabis problem for themselves.”
Illegal cannabis farms frequently use illegal pesticides such as carbofuran, which can kill wildlife and pollute groundwater, the Sheriff’s Department said. The county’s Code Enforcement officers are also enforcing a recently enacted abatement ordinance, which removes the tons of equipment for illegal grow sites and tries to restore the natural landscape.
Sheriff’s Department personnel said they are determined to continue this crackdown. Anyone with information regarding any illegal marijuana grows is urged to contact their local Sheriff's Station or the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909) 387-8400 or at NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers can remain anonymous and contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.