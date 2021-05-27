As most people know, COVID-19 has been particularly hard on persons over age 65, who are more likely to have serious illness, long-haul symptoms and risk death if contracting the virus.
A major goal has been to vaccinate a strong majority of this population, with CDC recommending a threshold of 70 percent in this critical demographic. San Bernardino County has fully vaccinated 67 percent of its residents 65 plus, and 78 percent are at least partially vaccinated.
“This is one of the first major milestones based on populations within the county that we have met, and it’s a good sign we’re on the right track to reach this milestone for other demographics,” said County Interim Public Health Director Andrew Goldfrach. “However, if you are a senior still unvaccinated -- or a caretaker of one -- please take the time get yours.”
In addition to information and access to COVID-19 vaccines, the county is dedicated to helping seniors and at risk individuals to improve or maintain choice, independence and quality of life, the county said in a news release on May 26. This includes a full suite of services for seniors including nutrition services, employment assistance, health insurance counseling and advocacy, behavioral health and wellness services, in-home services financial support and adult protective services for protection against abuse.
These services and more can be found on the website for the Department of Aging and Adult Services at http://hss.sbcounty.gov/daas/.
