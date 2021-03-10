“We will all suffer if we do not work together.”
This was the honest and succinct observation shared by Rev. Steven Shepard, leader of the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in San Bernardino, at a press conference on March 5 announcing a partnership between San Bernardino County, Loma Linda University Health, and two faith-based groups representing African American churches.
The county is expanding its partnership with Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC) and Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (C.O.P.E.) to substantially increase vaccination rates among local African Americans. Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be hosted this month at churches throughout the county.
Rev. Samuel Casey, executive director of C.O.P.E. and the pastor of a Fontana church, said that he and other religious leaders are working hard to convince Black residents to overcome any reluctance to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He believes churches can play a crucial role in this effort for one simple reason: they’ve earned trust in the community.
“Usually, when county officials engage communities of color, the expert never looks like the people they are talking to,” Rev. Casey said. “You need trusted voices from within those communities to explain these things. When Black faith leaders speak, the community will listen.”
Last June, the County Department of Public Health, along with Loma Linda University Health, began teaming with IECAAC to expand access to free COVID-19 testing to help reduce the spread of the disease and keep African American community members safe. DPH and LLUH are now working with these same churches to establish mobile vaccination clinics at trusted sites in their local areas.
“So far we’ve administered vaccines to almost 270,000 residents and we’re committed to vaccinating everyone in our county,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “However, the percentage of African American residents who have been vaccinated is well below their overall percentage of the population, so we are taking steps to overcome that disparity. We want to make sure that no one is left behind or unable to access the medical care they need.”
If it weren’t for mobile vaccination clinics and Black congregations working to bring them into their communities, many African Americans in the county would lack access to vaccines, said Rev. Shepard. He said he was pleased that public health officials and hospitals are reaching out to help underserved persons.
“My hope is that this partnership will bring a better day for our community and healing, which we all need,” Rev. Shepard said.
Some of the churches scheduled to have visits by the mobile clinic include Loveland Church and New Life Christian Church in Fontana.
