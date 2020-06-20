Now is the time to begin to get children back into youth sports.
San Bernardino County has a three-phase plan for getting children back out to play safely, the county said in a news release on June 19.
Currently, the county is in Phase 1, which allows youths to engage in conditioning, drills and exercise activities while practicing social distancing.
Children who participate in these activities need to take steps to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus:
• Keep six feet apart
• Wear a mask within six feet of another person not from your household
• Go outdoors instead of indoors when possible
• Wash hands frequently
• Clean and disinfect equipment or supplies between uses
When Phase 2 of youth sports begins, teams will be able to practice and play games without an audience. Phase 3 would allow games with an audience. There was no indication from the county as to when Phases 2 or 3 could start.
In Fontana, parks are not open for residents to hold organized team practices or games.
----- WEDDINGS
Wedding ceremonies held in secular venues now join houses of worship to allow 25 percent of capacity or 100 people in attendance, whichever is less. There is not an attendance cap for outdoor weddings.
Venues that hold ceremonies outdoors are only limited by the ability to keep people not of the same household six feet or more apart.
Wedding ceremonies are considered cultural ceremonies, but wedding receptions and parties are still not permitted, the county said.
Guidelines for wedding venues are here: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf
----- INTERACTING WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS
One of the most frequent questions asked is why people can’t visit their family and friends as businesses begin to reopen.
The statewide Stay at Home order is still in effect and it is best to stay connected to loved ones through phone and video calls as visiting people outside your household still presents a risk of spreading COVID-19, the county said.
"We are sure your aunt would love to see you, but we are pretty sure she doesn’t want COVID-19," the county said. "Keeping distance from others is especially important for people that are at higher risk of getting very sick, including older people, and people of any age who have underlying medical conditions."
The county said that if you must visit or check on family or friends who don’t live in your home, take steps to keep everyone safe:
• Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others
• Visit outdoors instead of indoors when possible
• Wear a face covering or cloth mask
• Wash your hands often
• Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.