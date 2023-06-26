The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) has launched a countywide campaign to raise awareness about the unprecedented rise in overdoses and poisonings caused by fentanyl.
The campaign will continue throughout the year, with the message “Fentanyl Doesn’t Care. But We Do.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is tasteless, odorless, and too small to see; an amount about the size of two grains of sand can cause an overdose.
“There is a misperception that fentanyl only affects drug addicts when in reality, it’s affecting a broad segment of our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe. “This campaign will help shed light on the reality of the fentanyl crisis and help us save lives.”
This campaign aims to educate the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl, bring awareness to its prevalence in the county, and most importantly, equip people with the lifesaving resources available, the county said in a news release.
DBH has partnered with Stop the Void and the INTO LIGHT Project to develop a media campaign that targets geographic areas in the county with a high rate of fentanyl overdoses, with special consideration for young adults and at-risk underserved communities.
“It is important to have these meaningful and timely conversations about the dangers of fentanyl with your children, friends and loved ones — before it is too late,” said DBH Director Dr. Georgina Yoshioka.
Last October, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health issued a health advisory to bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl. In 2021, there were 354 fentanyl overdose deaths in the county.
Jaime Puerta founded Stop the Void when his only son, Daniel, passed away due to fentanyl poisoning on April 6, 2020. In the documentary “Dead on Arrival,” as Puerta recalls the last moments with his son, he says: “I wish someone had sat me down and had this talk with me, about what fentanyl does to people. I didn’t get that chance. You do.”
----- SIGNS OF AN OVERDOSE:
Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life. Here are some things to look for:
• Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
• Falling asleep or losing consciousness
• Slow, weak, or no breathing
• Choking or gurgling sounds
• Limp body
• Cold and/or clammy skin
• Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
For more information about this campaign initiative, visit https://wp.sbcounty.gov/dbh/fentanyl/
Persons who suspect a family member or friend might have a problem with substance use should speak to them about getting help, DBH said.
“Treatment can be arranged in different modalities to fit almost any schedule. Counselors will work with you and your family member/friend to design a treatment plan that works for you,” the news release said.
Persons can call (800) 968-2636 to reach the Substance Use Disorder Helpline, 24 hours a day, for a free and confidential screening.
