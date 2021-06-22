Six months ago, vaccinations for the coronavirus first started to be administered in San Bernardino County.
In the early months of 2021, demand for the vaccine was very high, and there were long lines at some of the vaccination "super-site" events, including one at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Since then, much progress has steadily been made in the allocation process, and now, the free vaccine has become readily available at numerous locations throughout the county.
The only problem, though, is that demand has plummeted, and this month relatively few residents have received the vaccine.
As a result, only about half of the county's residents ages 12 and over have obtained any vaccination, and just about 42 percent are fully vaccinated.
The county continues to strongly urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated -- while at the same time acknowledging that some people remain resistant to respond to health officers' pleas, for a variety of reasons.
"We believe we have vaccinated everyone who was highly motivated to get vaccinated," said David Wert, the county's public information officer. "It seems we are down to those who are willing but for whom vaccination is not a priority, whose who are concerned about safety, and those who have decided they will never get vaccinated.
"For the first group we are making access as easy as possible and continuing to message out -- along with everyone else -- the importance of getting vaccinated. For the second group we and others emphasize the proven safety and effectiveness of vaccines. As for the last group, there is not much that can be done there."
----- WHILE the number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to drop dramatically in the county, the coronavirus remains a threat, officials said.
As of June 21, there have been 299,289 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020, and 4,638 deaths have been reported, officials said.
In Fontana, there have been 40,113 cases. Among nearby communities, Ontario has 26,466 cases, Rialto has 18,804, and Bloomington has 6,081.
Riverside County has 301,668 cases and 4,627 deaths.
----- IN FONTANA, the vaccine is being given to residents ages 12 and over at the Jessie Turner Center at 15556 Summit Avenue, Tuesdays through Saturdays. This is the only county-run site that is open late (until 8 p.m.) in order to accommodate more residents.
Many pharmacies and physician practices in Fontana, in addition to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, are offering the vaccine.
Plus, a special vaccination event will take place on Wednesday, June 23 at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are available at the 14 ongoing county-operated sites. Walk-in individuals will not need to bring any additional information to the location; however, they should be prepared to register on site, which will include answering health screening questions.
Anyone can pre-register for their visit by visiting MyTurn.CA.gov. Every clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+ with a parent or guardian present with minors).
County-operated vaccination sites will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information, residents can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 anytime Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.