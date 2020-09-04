The number of coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County is still rising, but at a slower pace than it was earlier in the summer.
County health officials are hoping that this trend will continue, but they are extremely concerned that another spike in cases could occur if residents are not cautious during Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5-7).
"San Bernardino County has made great strides in improving our COVID-19 numbers since the Memorial Day-Fourth of July-related spikes, and we are trending closer and closer to meeting the state’s metrics for moving into the next tier, which would allow us to reopen schools, restaurants, gyms, nail salons, and places of worship for limited indoor operations," the county said in a news release on Sept. 3.
The unanimous message from health officials is: Let's not blow it this weekend. The need to avoid congregating with those outside one's immediate household is particularly urgent.
“We get it: people will want to get together with friends and others to enjoy this Labor Day weekend,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “But the data are clear. These gatherings are the primary culprit in spreading the disease in San Bernardino County.”
The county is urging all residents to remember the big picture and consider those at risk for serious illness. Already, more than 48,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus and close to 750 have died.
"The more cautious and responsible we all are, the fewer people will suffer -- and the more quickly we can reopen churches, schools, restaurants, bars, and other businesses," the county said.
