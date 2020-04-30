Food insecurity has reached unprecedented heights for some residents of San Bernardino County because of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown.
To address the skyrocketing demand for food assistance, the county established a Food Assistance Strike Force to coordinate the efforts of the charitable food providers throughout the county that are providing food at no cost to residents in need, the county said in a news release.
The Strike Force launched a website on April 30 to inform residents on when, where and how they can obtain food to feed themselves and their families.
The website is a “one-stop-shop” for information on the many different programs being implemented across the county, including delivery locations and times, and eligibility requirements (if any). The website is featured prominently on the county’s COVID-19 website, sbcovid19.com.
In Fontana, food is being distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Living Way Christian Fellowship church, 16725 Valencia Avenue in the downtown area. For more information, call (909) 823-4404 or visit www.livingwayfontana.org.
“We are getting requests from thousands of county residents who have never needed help before, but the County and its community partners are committed to do all we can during these challenging times,” said CaSonya Thomas, assistant executive officer of San Bernardino County Human Services. “The county is working with cities, food banks, churches, the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and other philanthropies to compile a database of food providers and publicize these resources broadly.”
The Strike Force has organized five subgroups, by supervisor districts, to assemble and organize information to share with the public. The goal is to make sure the entire county is covered with programs that are directed to seniors, school children, or the public at large.
All the content featured on the Food Assistance Strike Force website will be shared through the websites and social platforms of all of the county's food assistance partners.
Just a few of the programs available to county residents include “Grab and Go” meals distributed at over 30 sites throughout the county, Home Delivered Meals programs and meals to unsheltered individuals through the Project Room Key program.
The county is also working with the state to implement its “Restaurants Deliver -- Home Meals for Seniors” program recently announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Further details about this program will be provided soon, the county said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.