The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming 2020 presidential general election.
Due to the current pandemic, polling places will be open Saturday, Oct. 31 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and it’s extremely important to have enough poll workers to staff these locations all four days, county officials said.
"Being a poll worker is a great way to be a part of our democracy at work, and assist your neighbors at the polling place," the county said in a news release.
Some of the benefits of becoming a poll worker include:
• Serving your community
• Being a part of the democratic process
• Earning some extra money
For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters at (909) 387-8300 or email the ROV directly at Communications@SBCounty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.