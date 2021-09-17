San Bernardino County’s vaccination team stands ready to provide booster vaccines for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 20 if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes booster shots.
That’s the date President Biden said mRNA boosters would be available, but ultimately, the approval must come from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The team is awaiting more information for when boosters will be authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC, the county said in a news release on Sept. 17.
It appears that Pfizer may be the first vaccine type authorized for booster administration, with Moderna expected to submit its application for authorization of boosters at a later date. Data is still being collected in regard to booster doses for those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In the meantime, the county is preparing for people to get their booster vaccines and has answers to some frequently asked questions:
• How do I know if my doctor offers COVID-19 boosters?
Each provider can place an order for their boosters. Right now, it appears that Pfizer will be the first brand to offer boosters. These orders are approved and sent to them via direct shipment or delivered through a county courier system. There is also a federal program, and some providers (such as pharmacies) can order vaccines directly from the federal government.
Call your doctor or provider to find out if they are planning on providing boosters. Doctors who want to provide the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters can learn more about becoming a COVID-19 vaccine provider at: https://sbcovid19.com/resources/
• Will there be enough booster doses?
Yes, supply is not an issue.
• Can I make an appointment for a booster dose?
Once authorized by the FDA, and recommended by the CDC, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and the California Department of Public Health, individuals will be able to register through myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov. If you reside in San Bernardino County, then you can also call the appointment hotline for support in making an appointment at a county-run vaccine clinic.
When boosters become available, the county team will be ready to support you and your provider. To learn more about COVID-19 boosters, visit: https://sbcovid19.com/boosters/
• What if I need help getting a booster shot?
For seniors or others who need assistance making an appointment to get a booster when they become available for the general public or need a ride or a homebound appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.