While the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors continues to hold meetings to conduct essential business during the coronavirus pandemic, public participation in the meetings will now be electronic only in compliance with the governor’s executive order to stay at home, the county announced.
The changes in public participation will begin at the next Board of Supervisors meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 and will continue until further notice.
In addition, the remote site locations at the Jerry Lewis High Desert Government Center in Hesperia and the Bob Burke Joshua Tree Government Center in Joshua Tree will not be open to the public.
The county invites the public to continue to watch Board of Supervisors meetings from home at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx.
People who want to comment on specific agenda items, make general comments, or submit testimony for public hearings, and have those comments provided to each board member prior to the meeting, can send their comments and testimony to the clerk of the board by email at BoardMeetingComments@cob.sbcounty.gov. Those comments and testimony may also be submitted online, limited to 250 words or less, at http://www.sbcounty.gov/cob/publiccomments/default.aspx prior to 8 a.m. on meeting days.
The public can also submit comments and testimony during meetings through the same email address and website. Comments and testimony submitted after 8 a.m. and during the meeting won’t be provided to each board member but will be read aloud by the clerk of the board during the meeting, time permitting.
All comments and testimony submitted before and during the meeting will be included in their entirety in the official record of the meeting.
