Residents of San Bernardino County will soon be given information about the individual cities where coronavirus cases have been confirmed.
The County Department of Public Health is gearing up to begin reporting the number of cases within each of the county’s 24 incorporated cities and towns as soon as Monday, March 30 on the department’s COVID-19 public information dashboard, which can be found at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
The county had previously been facing criticism for not releasing a list of the cases by city.
As of March 28, the county had an overall total of 76 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths, the county said.
Twelve elderly residents of a nursing facility in Yucaipa tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28 and a resident of a second nursing facility in Mentone is presenting symptoms of the disease. County Public Health professionals are working closely with both facilities to expedite the immediate testing of all residents and employees of both facilities.
An 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues who had contracted COVID-19 and died from the illness on March 26 was a resident of the facility at which the 12 residents tested positive two days later.
“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities.
“This outbreak a signal to anyone in the county who is not taking this pandemic seriously and is resisting complying with public health orders and guidelines that the threat of COVID-19 is very real. Staying at home, minimizing non-essential contact with others, maintaining social distancing from even people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and consistently practicing good hygiene is our best hope of making forward the other side of this pandemic.”
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
