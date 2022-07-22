The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a positive case of Monkeypox. This single case occurred in a male resident in Fontana who recently traveled out of state, the county said in a news release on July 22.
Statewide, more than 400 cases of Monkeypox have been reported over the last several weeks, with the first case being reported in May of this year.
“Most people who become infected with Monkeypox experience only mild symptoms that resolve on their own after 2-4 weeks,” said Dr. Michael Sequeira, the county's health officer. “The risk of contracting Monkeypox is low for the general public.”
Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, especially as a result of close personal contact. Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with Monkeypox that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
There are number of ways to prevent the spread of Monkeypox, including:
• Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genital areas
• Avoiding close contact with people with symptoms like sores or rashes
• Practicing good hand hygiene
• People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. A rash should always be well covered until completely healed.
• Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms
• Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus
• Avoiding contact with infected animals
San Bernardino County is partnering with healthcare providers throughout the county to make the Monkeypox vaccine more widely available.
Persons have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for further testing and evaluation. If they not have a healthcare provider, they should visit a nearby public health clinic.
To learn more about Monkeypox, visit wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/monkeypox or call the Communicable Disease Section at 1 (800) 722-4794.
