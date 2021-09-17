The Rancho Cucamonga Council Chambers will be the next meeting site for the Advisory Redistricting Commission, where the public can continue to help map out the future of San Bernardino County’s supervisorial districts.
The Sept. 22 meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at 10500 Civic Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga and will be livestreamed from the county’s redistricting website sbcountyredistricting.com.
Every 10 years, the county uses the newest U.S. Census data to redraw the boundaries of each of the five Board of Supervisors districts to ensure each has essentially the same number of residents, preserves communities of interest such as cities as much as possible, and complies with the Voting Rights Act.
The county’s redistricting website provides information on the process and schedule as well as contact information and a tool that allows anyone to create and submit their own map of the county’s new supervisorial districts.
Information on upcoming meetings can be found on the redistricting website’s calendar page. All meetings can be viewed from the county’s redistricting website, and video recordings of past meetings can be viewed on the redistricting website’s past meetings page.
