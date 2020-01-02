SAC Health System will be holding a special event to promote awareness about cervical health and the benefits of early cancer prevention during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
The event will be held on Jan. 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center, 250 S. G Street in San Bernardino, first floor in Classroom 1. There will be presenters, a Q&A session, and gifts for attendees.
For more information, call or text (909) 771-2891.
