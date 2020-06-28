It's now OK to purchase "Safe and Sane" (legal) fireworks in Fontana, but it's never OK to use illegal fireworks, officials said.
Nonprofit organizations are selling Safe and Sane fireworks at locations throughout the city from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, July 5.
Safe and Sane fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the days which these fireworks are sold, according to the Fontana Police Department.
While Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed within the majority of Fontana's city limits, all fireworks -- including Safe and Sane -- are prohibited in the high fire hazard area in the northern area of the city.
Property located north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15 and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area, officials said. To find out if they live in Fontana's high fire hazard area, where all fireworks are prohibited, residents can visit the City of Fontana's fireworks information webpage (www.fontana.org/fireworks) to view the boundary map.
All fireworks are also prohibited in the unincorporated San Bernardino County areas of Fontana.
Police have been responding to residents' complaints about illegal fireworks for several weeks.
Fireworks not in direct control of the operator or that explode, shoot into the air, move along the ground and are not approved by the California State Fire Marshal are deemed dangerous and are illegal everywhere in the state of California.
"Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000," said Fontana Police Sergeant Kellen Guthrie. "You can do your part to prevent the use of illegal fireworks in Fontana by purchasing and using Safe and Sane fireworks where permissible."
Residents can report illegal fireworks to (909) 350-7700 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-47-Arson.
For more information about the use of fireworks, visit www.fontana.org/fireworks or call the Fireworks Information Line at (909) 356-7101.
