No topic is more important than the health, safety and well-being of a loved one, but especially a loved one with a special need.
A variety of health and safety information, along with valuable resources, will be available at the Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. First Annual Bridging The Gap: Safety Symposium and Expo on Saturday, June 24.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Entrepreneur High School, 7775 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Sponsors for the event include Neurelis, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), American Medical Response (AMR), and A. Upland Fire Protection.
"The goal of our first annual Safety Symposium is to bring together medical and subject matter professionals to share and demonstrate the latest safety advancements and trends to better serve our communities,” said Executive Director Melanee Stovall.
The Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. (LBF) is a California 501(c)3 nonprofit public benefit corporation founded to support individuals and families living with epilepsy and other seizure related disorders.
Vendor space is limited. For more information or to volunteer, call (951) 374-0933 or email admin@legacybridgesfoundation.org.
