Longtime educator Nicasio “Nick" Salerno has been selected as Fontana Unified School District's interim associate superintendent of teaching and learning, bringing 38 years of public education experience to the role.
Salerno was selected by the Board of Education during a special meeting on Sept. 30.
“Nick Salerno has a proven history of strong leadership and dedication to student excellence throughout his career in education,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Fontana Unified and see the innovative approach he is sure to bring to our district.”
Salerno has spent much of his education career serving high school students in El Monte, working as a teacher, coach, counselor and mentor teacher before stepping into administration as an assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
For the last six years, he has also worked with students at Cal Poly Pomona, serving as coordinator for the Single Subject Credential, Intern Teacher and Preliminary Administrative Services Credential programs, as well as a coordinator for the Office of Outreach, Recruitment and Educational Partnerships. Salerno trains teachers who aspire to become principals through Cal Poly Pomona’s administrative credential program.
In his new role, Salerno will oversee FUSD's Teaching and Learning Division, which plans, organizes and administers curriculum development and adoption of textbooks and other instructional materials to ensure a comprehensive, articulated curriculum and instructional program, the district said in a news release.
Salerno will also assist with the integration of professional learning, instructional technology and curriculum implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.