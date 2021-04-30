A 52-year-old Fontana man -- a Salvadoran national who was previously deported after being convicted of sexually abusing a minor -- has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography on Facebook’s Messenger after he illegally reentered the United States.
Jose Ramon Aguilar-Moreno was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice on April 29.
Aguilar-Moreno pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
In August 2002, Aguilar-Moreno was convicted in San Bernardino County Superior Court of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a minor. Following his deportation in June 2003, he unlawfully returned to the U.S. in 2016. Since that time, he failed to register as a sex offender in California or anywhere else in the U.S., which was required because of his 2002 conviction.
In June 2018, Aguilar-Moreno used the name “Abel Aguilar” on the Messenger application to distribute three videos that depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Law enforcement in June 2019 executed a search warrant at Aguilar-Moreno’s residence -- which was across the street from an elementary school -- and discovered more than 900 still images and more than 1,200 videos of child pornography on his cell phones. Aguilar-Moreno’s child pornography “collection spans the gamut and is documentation of some of the most demeaning abuse inflicted on victims of child pornography,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo filed with the court.
In the sentencing memo, prosecutors noted that Aguilar-Moreno also used WhatsApp to welcome individuals to “the world of child pornography” as he solicited the exchange of images and videos. Aguilar-Moreno chatted with individuals in at least 14 countries, meaning his "reach and impact truly was global,” prosecutors wrote.
In addition to the prison sentence, Carter ordered Aguilar-Moreno to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims depicted in the child pornography in this case.
