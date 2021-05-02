In an effort to get as many people as possible vaccinated for the coronavirus, San Bernardino County continues to add new locations that can be accessed easily.
Beginning May 4, “Operation Flip” is converting five existing testing sites into new vaccination locations in the county.
The converted testing sites in Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, and San Bernardino will allow residents to access ongoing sites in everyday locations where they may already be shopping, attending school or running errands. Two additional sites in Adelanto and Rialto are open only for a limited time. And while appointments are always encouraged, walk-ups to county-operated sites are now welcome too.
The Operation Flip sites begin on Tuesday, May 4 at the following locations and times. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at ongoing sites, while the one-day Rialto and one-week Adelanto events will be offering the “one and done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
----- Montclair Place (5060 E North Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair) -- Register or walk-up anytime, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
----- National Orange Show Event Center (689 South E Street, San Bernardino) -- Register or walk-up anytime, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
----- Rancho Cucamonga Sports Complex (8303 Rochester Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga) -- Register or walk-up anytime, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county also added two limited-time only sites in Rialto and the High Desert:
----- Grace Vargas Senior Center (1411 South Riverside Avenue, Rialto) -- J&J vaccine (only one dose needed) will be offered at this site on Monday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
----- Columbia Middle School (14409 Aster Road, Adelanto) -- J&J vaccine (only one dose needed) will be offered at this site May 3 through May 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As a reminder, while walk-up individuals will not need to bring any additional information to a site, they should be prepared to register in person, which will include answering health screening questions. Walk-ups may experience longer wait times and availability may vary based on site demand.
For a list of sites, visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
