The County of San Bernardino, in partnership with the City of Fontana, is offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at two locations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help keep the community safe during flu season.
• The Fontana Community Senior Center (16710 Ceres Avenue) is hosting two free flu and COVID-19 vaccination events open to all San Bernardino County residents on Oct. 27 and Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center (15556 Summit Avenue) is hosting free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and testing on a regular basis, Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under age 18.
Vaccines offered by San Bernardino County:
• Flu vaccine is available for individuals ages 3 and older.
• Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is available for individuals ages 12 and older.
• Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for COVID-19 is available for individuals ages 18 and older.
To make an appointment:
• For COVID-19 testing, go to https://sbcovid19.com/testing-sites/.
• For flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, go to ca.gov.
Residents can also call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Persons are urged to not call any City of Fontana offices to schedule a COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointment.
For more information, visit Fontana.org/coronavirus.
