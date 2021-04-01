San Bernardino County continues to show favorable numbers for coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations, and officials say if positive trends persist, the county could proceed into the Orange Tier very soon, meaning that an easing of certain restrictions is possible.
However, officials are also cautioning that the pandemic is still with us -- and that we all need to continue being careful to ensure conditions continue to get better.
“We seem to be improving rapidly, especially as we continue to vaccinate more and more residents every day,” said County Interim Public Health Director Andrew Goldfrach in a news release on March 31. “But to be honest, we’ve seen a plateau in the decline of COVID-19 cases recently, reminding us that we need to remain vigilant if we’re to keep the coronavirus at bay.”
The county moved from the most restrictive Purple Tier, where it had been for several months, into the Red Tier on March 14.
Goldfrach wants residents to remember that those not yet “fully vaccinated” -- meaning it’s been 14 days since their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (or first shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) -- are still at some risk of either catching or spreading the virus. And everyone else not yet vaccinated needs to continue wearing face masks when indoors (and outdoors when social distancing isn’t practical), avoiding close contact with others, and washing their hands frequently.
“We’ve made excellent progress the past few weeks,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re thrilled our residents will be able to celebrate this Easter with few restrictions, and that our weather outlook bodes well for small, mixed household outdoor gatherings. But let’s all remain cautious and keep safety top of mind until everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.