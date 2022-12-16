During her final meeting as a member of the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 13, Janice Rutherford was praised by her fellow San Bernardino County and community leaders for her many successful efforts to engage young people in public service, enact measures that make government more accountable and efficient, and address the needs and concerns of the residents of her 2nd District.
“She definitely has the heart of a servant,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said, noting Rutherford’s decades of service as a member of the Board of Supervisors and Fontana City Council and as a staff member in the California Legislature.
Rutherford is leaving the Board after serving the maximum three terms allowed by the County Charter.
“I am grateful to have accomplished so much of what was on my to-do list,” Rutherford said. “It’s a great feeling to have been successful in so many endeavors and to look back and realize that the things that are undone are a message that each of us is only here for a brief period of time. We do the best we can do while we’re in this seat, and then we turn it over to the next.”
Supervisor-elect Jesse Armendarez, another former member of the Fontana City Council, will succeed Rutherford on Jan. 2. He will take the oath of office on Dec. 29. The 2nd District includes Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
During the farewell to Rutherford, Hagman introduced a video featuring highlights from her 12 years on the Board and words of thanks from members of the 2nd District Youth Council, which has given more than 150 high school students the opportunity to learn about local government and to plan and implement public service projects.
Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. praised the way Rutherford engages with her community. “She really takes the time to listen, to go out there and hear what people have to say,” Baca said.
Among the items on Rutherford’s lengthy list of accomplishments are:
• Campaign contribution limits on candidates for county offices
• Modernization of the county charter
• Limits on electronic music festivals at the Glen Helen Amphitheater
• Controls on the naming of county facilities after elected officials
• Rehabilitation of the Lake Gregory Dam
• Persuading the federal government to revise airline flight routes over mountain communities
Rutherford offered a parting wish:
“I hope we can as a society, as a community, give each other the grace that we want to receive. We’ve lost that part of public life,” Rutherford said. “If we allow people that grace, it will bring out the best in them and it will make our communities better and stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.