San Bernardino County has augmented the array of information tools available for residents seeking to stay abreast of COVID-19 status and the county’s various efforts to combat it.
The county’s information hotline (909-387-3911) has extended its hours and is now operating from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and its COVID-19 website, which is regularly updated with answers to frequently asked questions, has also been expanded with pages devoted exclusively to vaccination status.
In addition, the weekly County Update is now being published twice a week (Tuesday and Thursdays) to ensure residents can stay up-to-date on news and information relating to the pandemic.
“We believe keeping our residents informed with accurate, up-to-date information is one of our core responsibilities,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “So we are taking steps to make it as easy as possible for people to get the information they need. This is especially important as we continue implementing our roll-out of vaccines throughout the county.”
