San Bernardino County is making steady progress through Phase 1A of the state’s coronavirus vaccination campaign, and is monitoring recommendations being considered by California's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee, county officials said on Dec. 30.
The new guidelines were announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Dec. 28 and were expected to be finalized by the state California Department of Public Health.
If the newly adapted phases are approved, there will be three new tiers in Phase 1A. San Bernardino County is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1A, which means the county is currently distributing vaccine doses to frontline health care workers, medical first responders (e.g. paramedics) and dialysis centers; and soon to skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care residents.
“For two weeks now we have successfully brought both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to our county’s hospitals and medical centers, as well as EMTs and paramedics,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “We’re now working with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy to deliver vaccines to other groups included in this phase, specifically staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care residences.”
The county expects to complete Phase 1A, Tier 1 by mid-January and move into the next tier.
Tier 2 of Phase 1A will include those receiving intermediate and supportive care; home health care and in-home supportive services; community health workers (including promotoras); public health field staff; primary care clinics and health centers; correctional facility clinics; and urgent care clinics.
Tier 3 of Phase 1B will include specialty clinics; laboratory workers; dental/oral health clinics; and pharmacy staff.
Moving into Phase 1B, there are two tiers. In Tier 1 of Phase 1B, the vaccine doses will be administered to frontline essential workers in non-medical fields, such as food and agriculture sectors; teachers and support staff; emergency services such as police and fire; childcare workers; farmworkers; and any citizens over the age of 75.
In Tier 2 of Phase 1B, the vaccine will be administrated to individuals over 65 with serious risk factors; the homeless; inmates in jails and prisons; and essential workers in transportation, logistics, critical manufacturing, industrial, residential and commercial sectors.
Identifying Phase 1C recipients is not expected to be finalized for several weeks. They will likely include individuals aged 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, as well as workers in other essential industries. This will then allow for Phase 2 of vaccination distribution, for individuals over 16 not included in prior phases.
----- THE VACCINE ROLLOUT has gone smoothly so far in San Bernardino County, health officials said.
"The county has delivered more than 33,000 doses of the vaccine so far that we received from the state and supplies to implement the shots have come with the vaccines. The county is prepared to conduct point-of-dispensing sites at multiple locations and we will be coordinating with our cities, towns and community partners to reach all communities," the county said.
The vaccines are administered at no cost. The public can follow the phases of the vaccination rollout on the county website at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
