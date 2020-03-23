A San Bernardino County deputy sheriff assigned to patrol tested positive for the coronavirus on March 23, according to the Sheriff's Department.
The deputy is resting at home at this time and is experiencing flu like symptoms, the Sheriff's Department said.
"We are currently investigating how the deputy was infected. Although we do not know when and where the deputy was exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty," the Sheriff's Department said.
"Out of respect for our deputy, no additional details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released."
The department encourages all residents to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.
