California Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new public-private partnership last week to ensure that older residents have access to healthy meals during the state’s stay-at-home order.
The San Bernardino County version of the program, called “Great Plates Delivered,” began this week under the leadership of the Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS).
The partnership teams the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the state of California, local governments and local restaurants. It calls for local food providers to prepare and deliver three nutritious meals a day to eligible residents, adults ages 65 and over, who meet the following criteria:
• Seniors who have been exposed to the coronavirus, or are at high risk due to pre-existing health conditions;
• Living alone or with one other program-eligible adult;
• Not currently receiving assistance from other federal nutrition assistance programs; and
• Living below 600 percent of the federal poverty limit.
DAAS is leading a county-wide effort to ensure seniors and disabled residents throughout the county get access to healthy meals.
The department, which is working with the Office of Emergency Services, 2-1-1 San Bernardino County, the Joint Information Center and other departments, has been in contact with local restaurants to assess their interest and ability to participate. So far, more than 40 restaurants in the county have agreed to get involved.
DAAS is now also recruiting volunteers to help deliver the meals. Restaurants and drivers interested in helping should contact Mary Bernal at mary.bernal@hss.sbccounty.gov.
The group has also established an information hotline at (888) 743-1485 for San Bernardino County residents only, and is launching a public information campaign through county department websites, social media and other channels.
