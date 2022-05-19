San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel, Red Cross of San Bernardino County staff and community volunteers banded together on May 13 to install 395 smoke alarms, provide education to 516 residents and make 135 homes safer in Fontana.
The “Sound the Alarm” event was coordinated with the American Red Cross and is part of a nationwide initiative. The goal of the national series of Sound the Alarm events is to install 50,000 smoke alarms nationwide, helping decrease fire injuries and deaths.
Local firefighters and volunteers visited residents, offering to install smoke alarms, provide fire safety tips and answer any questions.
Every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why the American Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign in 2014 to save lives. Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the campaign. Through home visits, the Red Cross has installed more than 2.2 million free smoke alarms and prepared more than 2.5 million people for home fires.
“This valuable partnership with the Red Cross improves home fire safety, allows for fire safety education and residents to meet their neighborhood firefighters,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Birchfield, who oversees operations in Fontana and the West Valley area for San Bernardino County Fire.
----- IF YOU NEED A SMOKE ALARM: Residents in Fontana and across Southern California who need assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal to learn more about the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event or to request a smoke alarm installation anytime. During home visits, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.
