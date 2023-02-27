Residents of the mountainous areas of San Bernardino County have been trying to recover from the severe snowstorm that caused extreme problems over the past week.
With help from a vehicle specifically designed to move on snow, San Bernardino County Fire Department rescued several people who had been trapped in their vehicles on treacherous or impassible roads in below-freezing temperatures.
At Gobblers Knob, a high mountain peak north of Lytle Creek and southeast of Wrightwood, fire crews were requested to help locate and evacuate two adults who became stuck on a remote road.
“The snow was so thick crews had to plow multiple miles to make access to the stranded victims. Thankfully, both parties were non-injured and were safely rescued,” said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
In Wrightwood, firefighters from Station 14 used a Snow Cat to make two rescues.
“The new Snow Cat was vital for our crews to safely access incidents and allowed for safe evacuation in both incidents,” McClintock said.
San Bernardino County personnel also were requested by Los Angeles County to assist with a search and rescue operation near Jackson Lake.
The Snow Cat responded to help locate and evacuate three adults and a dog after their vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Firefighters traveled multiple miles to the victims and had to cut multiple trees with chainsaws along the route to make it to their destination, McClintock said.
“Once arriving, firefighter-paramedics warmed and assessed the victims, and thankfully all parties were cold but uninjured,” McClintock said.
He said the Snow Cat has played an important role this winter. The 2021 PistenBully is fitted with a plow and diesel engine and seats 8-10 people.
----- SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY has now declared a local emergency after residents of the mountain communities found themselves trapped at home or unable to reach home due to the recent massive snowstorms.
The Sheriff’s Department is urging area residents to not go to the mountain regions due to safety and other concerns.
The mountains received several feet of snow over the past several days, impacting the day-to-day operations throughout the mountain communities, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
“Caltrans and the San Bernardino County Roads Department have been working day and night to create single-lane pathways along the major roadways, enabling first responders to have access to those in need. However, due to the volume of snow remaining on the roadways additional work is needed before they will be safe for regular traffic,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Some areas have experienced power outages and Southern California Edison is working to restore power for these customers. Weather reports indicate the possibility of several more feet of additional snow over the next few days.
“At this time, we are asking non-residents and residents not currently on the mountain to avoid the area and allow road crews, first responders, and resupply efforts priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared,” the news release said. “Gas stations and grocery stores have reached critically low levels and cannot support any additional consumers at this time.
“Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department and other first responders have had to divert resources from our current efforts to assist with several search and rescue calls for individuals engaged in non-essential travel activities across our mountain region. We ask that people respect the travel restrictions and road closures as we work with our partners to open access.”
For information about San Bernardino Mountain area road conditions/closures, refer to Caltrans District 8, www.caltrans8.info / @Caltrans8
