A total of 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported in San Bernardino County as of March 26.
County officials released additional statistical information about the cases, although the county is still declining to identify the cases specifically by city.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health (DPH) will conduct a drive-thru specimen collection for coronavirus on Friday, March 27.
The specimen collection for COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. Appointment sign-up and details are available on the COVID-19 webpage (wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus).
The extent and magnitude of this disease in the county is still unknown, due mainly to the lack of testing that has occurred countywide, officials said.
Expanded community testing like this event will allow DPH to increase opportunities for COVID-19 testing for county residents, alleviate the current pressures in the county's hospitals and healthcare systems to address testing demands, and allow DPH to quickly identify and isolate potential positive patients.
