San Bernardino County officials held a press conference on March 25 to provide an update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff John McMahon, County Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo, physicians from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and other county officials conducted the news conference.
The county livestreamed the press conference and archived a complete recording on the CountyDirect Broadcast Network at http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx. The event can now also be seen on the county's Facebook page and on the county's YouTube channel.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County's coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
