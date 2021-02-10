San Bernardino County is further intensifying its efforts to vaccinate the area’s residents aged 65 and older, and make it easier for them to schedule vaccination appointments at the county's five major public heath vaccination sites.
These sites are:
• Ontario Convention Center
• Arroyo Valley High School, San Bernardino
• Hook Community Center, Victorville
• Hesperia Health Center
• Copper Mountain College, Joshua Tree
“Seniors are most at risk from COVID-19, so our focus is on getting vaccinations in their arms as soon as possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a news release on Feb. 9. “Although we are obtaining additional doses from the state, demand for appointments is high, so we are urging residents to sign up to be notified when new appointments become available.”
Senior residents can go to https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/65plus/#load to sign up to receive alerts announcing appointment availability.
The county is also taking additional steps to assist seniors trying to schedule vaccination appointments. For example, it has extended hours for its vaccination hotline (909-387-3911) and is adding staff to handle calls.
“We are making every effort to make this process easy for seniors, many of whom are not experienced computer users. This is an unprecedented effort to provide literally thousands of vaccine doses as quickly as possible,” Hagman said.
The county plans to establish additional vaccination sites as more doses become available, including mobile sites for particularly remote or hard-to-reach areas.
----- IN ADDITION, the state is setting up additional vaccination sites via OptumServe, including one at Ayala Park in Bloomington and one at the Yucaipa Community Center.
The Ayala Park clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 18313 Valley Boulevard. OptumServe has a Helpline for people who need assistance making an appointment at 1-877-218-0381, and the call center is open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The website is: myoptumserve.com/covid19.
----- ALSO, a number of hospitals, pharmacies and physician practices have been provided doses of the vaccines.
Residents should check the county’s vaccination webpage often to see if appointments are available. Links to all potential vaccine providers can be found at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/.
----- TIPS FOR A SMOOTH VACCINATION APPOINTMENT
County leaders said they want to work with residents and workforce to make sure that vaccination appointments are problem-free and as quick and easy as possible. Whether residents are going to a public health site, a vaccination event or using a mobile vaccine unit, here are a few tips:
• Vaccines can only be given with an appointment.
• Try not to arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.
• Be ready to show proof of age.
• It is important to wait for 15 minutes after receiving a vaccine so you can be observed for any reactions, and for treatment to be provided if needed.
• Plan to spend at least an hour total at the appointment.
• During the appointment, expect to work with medical staff to get a vaccination card and have a follow-up second-dose appointment scheduled before leaving.
