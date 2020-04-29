Beginning on Thursday, April 30 at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, people ages 65 and older and health care or public safety workers can get tested, regardless if they are experiencing any symptoms.
This is in addition to residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath).
Testing is taking place at ARMC, 400 N. Pepper Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is by appointment only by calling 1-855-422-8029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.